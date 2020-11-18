Death notices

Ted Madsen, 67, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Gooding. No funeral service will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Frank Eugene McCall, an 88-year-old resident of Paul, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Richard Paul Schneider, 72, of Kimberly, passed away November 14, 2020 at his home in Kimberly. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Gladys Jeanne Nelson Scott, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Paula Joann Sexton, 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at St.Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, November 15, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.