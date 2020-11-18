Death notices

Donald A. Berg, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home on November 14, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John Davis, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mini-Cassia Care Center in Burley. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Kent Ralph Gwilliam, a 68-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, November 13, 2020, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Audrey Jean Huyser, 86, a long time resident of Lincoln County passed away at 4:00pm , Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone, Idaho. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home, in Twin Falls. Services will be a private family service.
John Donley Johnson, age 88, of Glenns Ferry, passed away at a Mountain Home care center on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel. www.rostfuneral.com
Mary Lou Lammers, 84, of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away on November 15,2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral home.
Ted Madsen, 67, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Gooding. No funeral service will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Frank Eugene McCall, an 88-year-old resident of Paul, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Richard Paul Schneider, 72, of Kimberly, passed away November 14, 2020 at his home in Kimberly. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Gladys Jeanne Nelson Scott, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Paula Joann Sexton, 73, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at St.Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, November 15, 2020. Services are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Leo Titone, 94, of Buhl, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at a Buhl care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Clarissa Joy Twitchell, 48, of Twin Falls, passed away November 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. At her request no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
Donna Pettingill Ward, age 94, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Autumn Haven Assisted Living in Rupert. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!