Roberta M. Lancaster , 88, of Shoshone, passed away May 14, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at demaraysjerome.com .

Maxine Rasmussen, 92, of Burley and formerly of Rupert, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.