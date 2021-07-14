Death notices

Wilma Glauner, 88, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Tanner Hopkinson, 16, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away July 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Lawrence William Walker, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away July 13, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.