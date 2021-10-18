Death notices

Wesley Bowman, 75, passed away at his residence on October 18, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Richard Allan DeVries, 64 of Twin Falls, passed away October 15, 2021 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Philip Fenrich of Twin Falls, Idaho, 89 passed away at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Janet Mae Lowe, 72, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away 10/15/2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Rogna Lorraine McDonnell, 81,of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away 10/16/2021 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
John Henry Meyer, 73 of Eden, passed away October 17, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Shirley Summerhill, 70, of Buhl, died Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.
Denny Tyler, 98 of Hagerman died at a local care center. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Ronald William Watson, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away Tuesday October 12, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.