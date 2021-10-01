Death notices

Carla Jean Adams, 72, of Buhl, died Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Herbert Harry Brusman, 85, of Hagerman, passed away September 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Patty L. Gialy, 68, of Filer, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ed Gnesa, 61, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Funeral services are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jacob “Jake” T. Lemmons, 25, of Federal Way, Washington, formerly of Buhl, died Thursday, September 28, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Famer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

