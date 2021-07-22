 Skip to main content
Death notices
Lola Michelle Carpenter, 95, of Jerome, passed away July 20, 2021 at a local care center. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Antonnia De Nava, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away July 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Terry P. Tracy, 64, of Paul, passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021. No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

