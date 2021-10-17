 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Olive Deon Pettygrove, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away October 13, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens
Local

Marijuana sales 'Thrive' in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News