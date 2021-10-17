Death notices
"It's been great," Marracco said. "We were definitely surprised by the amount of people lined up at the start, but it was pretty smooth getting everyone through the doors. Of course it is an entirely new staff, it's a learning curve but everyone is doing such a great job."
"I want to thank the Magic Valley for welcoming me into the business world and supporting me for 35 years," Owings said.
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Over the course of three decades of teaching in rural southern Idaho, Jan Kidd dealt with her fair share of change and challenges, and she had…
When Heather Haines’ son, 11, started to get a runny nose, she didn’t think much of it.
The suspect is 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. She driving a white 2018 Kia Stinger with an Idaho specialty plate of "ROXIEE."
Gilberto Rodriguez says he is innocent and did not kill Regina Krieger. A judge just sentenced him to spend the rest of his life in jail for the murder.
A former Twin Falls resident on trial in the 1984 killing of a 12-year-old Colorado girl wasn't even remotely considered a suspect to law enforcement until his obsession with the crime turned him into the suspect, prosecutors said.
Idaho officials don't know how many Idahoans were hospitalized in other states for COVID-19 or any other reason.
Construction on a new facility that will change dairy manure to natural gas will break ground next month in Wendell.