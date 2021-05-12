Death notices

Victor Engkraf, 91, of Rupert, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

David Pederson, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away May 10, 2021, at his home in Twin Falls surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Roger Aldo Perotto, 76, of Boise and formerly of Rupert, passed away May 10, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Robert William “Bill” Strickland, 75, of Kimberly, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Desano Place. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

