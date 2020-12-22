Death notices

Dale R. Anderson, 76, of Twin Falls, passed away December 19, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Janice Beal, 87, of Jerome, passed away December 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Nancy Lee Bowman, 79, of Twin Falls and formerly of Dietrich, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Lester Kent Brown, 60, of Spring Creek, Nevada, passed away December 20, 2020, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gary Carmichael, 72, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Margo A. Carmichael, 72, of Richfield, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at her home in Richfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
David W. Christensen, 81 of Filer, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
John Andrew Dobbins, 76, of Burley, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Jonathan L. Ekstrand, 35, of Dietrich, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at his home in Dietrich. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.
Ricky Hinzman, 67, of Twin Falls, passed away December 20, 2020, in Buhl. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Carrie Ellen Kelley, 97, of Burley, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Geraldine Paisley, 95, of Twin Falls, died Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Cenoma House Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Henry Rico, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away surrounded by his loving family, December 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Family Funeral Home.
Venna Riley, 93, of Jerome, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at a local care facility. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Christine D. Schneider, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2020, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Ronald D. Shafer, 72, of Jerome, passed away December 19, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, farnsworthmortuary.com, Jerome.
Ann Sparks, 63, of Twin Falls, died December 18, 2020, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Services have been entrusted to White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Pablo Dionisio Vilcapoma, 89, of Gooding, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!