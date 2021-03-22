Death notices

Hubert D. “Herb” Allen, 86, of Jerome passed away March 19, 2021 at a local hospital. Services will be held at a later date and announced by Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Eldora Elizabeth Bailey, 92 of Heyburn, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Pomerelle Place in Burley, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Payne Funeral Home.

Judith Elaine Buscher, 75 of Twin Falls passed away on Sunday March 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Mary Louise Carpenter, 84, passed away on March 20, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho. She passed away peacefully in her home. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Marinette Wieland Jordan, 94 of Twin Falls, passed away March 18, 2021 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Jones Orval, Leonard, 88, of Boise, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at a local care facility. Services are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.