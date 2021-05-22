 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments
Death notices

Death notices

  • 0

Paul H. Fearheller, 69, of Buhl, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Laren Roberts Hansen, 82, of Carey, passed away May 21, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Laren’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.

Ronald M. Morrison, 76, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Buhl fire displaces at least 39 people
Local

Buhl fire displaces at least 39 people

  • Updated

Cindy Renfro and her husband lost their apartment during a fire at Meadowbrook Apartment Complex in Buhl yesterday. Local organizations and business are stepping up to help the impacted families.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News