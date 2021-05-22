Death notices

Paul H. Fearheller, 69, of Buhl, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Laren Roberts Hansen, 82, of Carey, passed away May 21, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, with a viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Laren’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Ronald M. Morrison, 76, of Hagerman, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.