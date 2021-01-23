Death notices

Grace "Helen" Berry, 96, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Arthella Fern Jensen, 90, of Twin Falls, passed away January 19, 2021 at Canyons Retire Community. Cremation was under the direction of Rosenau Funeral

Ian Kunz, 66, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

James Gordon Long, 78, of Nampa passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Zeyer Funeral Chapel. ZeyerFuneralChapel.com // 208-467-7300

Joseph A. Shockley, 92, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, Friday, January 22, 2021, at home. For condolences and updates, visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls.

