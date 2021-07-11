Death notices

Kathleen K. “Kandy” Arbogast Barksdale, a 62-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary Veda Kienlen, 90 of Buhl, died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Ninfa Martinez, an 82-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021.

The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Maryann Meier, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home on July 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home. A full obituary will be published shortly. Those who wish, may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com..

Hazel Schnell, 94 of Rogerson passed away Saturday July 10th at her home. Arrangements will be under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0