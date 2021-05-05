Death notices

Dan A. Black, 85, of Burley, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center in Burley. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mark Bryngelson, 60, of Rupert, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, Burley.

Cynthia Diane Mendenhall, 65, of Boise, passed away at home of natural causes on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services are being provided by Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise. 208-321-9661

Louise Florence Miller, 82, of Wendell, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at her son’s home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

