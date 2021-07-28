Death notices

 Skip to main content
Joshua Whittaker, 44, of Jerome, passed away July 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Margaret Livingston, 90, passed away July 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Richard Carl Pine, 81, of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation of Kimberly. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Harold Harlow Gebauer, 91, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

