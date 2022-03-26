Death notices

Michael Don Garrison, 45, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Maria Vergara Leon, 64, of Hazelton passed away March 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Barbara Ann Magnelli, 76, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Jennifer Nicole Ramos, 30, of Jerome passed away March 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Mildred Elaine Thomas, an 84-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. No formal services are scheduled. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24 in Rupert.

Betty Tucker, 98, of Twin Falls passed away on March 24, 2022, at Serenity Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home.

