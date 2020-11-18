Death notices

Nadine Hall, 83, formerly of Heyburn, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at Aspen Valley Senior Living in Boise. The funeral was at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., Burley. Burial followed at the Pleasant View Cemetery.
Albert Keith Jackson, 90, of Oakley, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
