Death notices

Reyna P. DeLeon, 89, of Filer, passed away January 11, 2022, at Harmony Place. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Beverly J. “Bev” Diehl, 90, of Jerome, passed away January 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Sherry Haffner, 78, of Twin Falls, died peacefully in her home on January 11, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Caritina Silva Hurtado, 74, of Jerome, passed away January 11, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Daniel M. Pelayo, 66, of Burley, passed away at his home Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jerome Manferd Sauer, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away January 10, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Anthony (Tony) Shewmaker, of Boise and formerly of Jerome, passed away at the age of 45 on January 2, 2022. Services have been entrusted to the care of Autumn Funeral Cremation & Burial. autumncares.com

Gwen Swann, 90, of Jerome, passed away on December 18, 2021, at her home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at noon at the Jerome Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jerry Dean Steele, 67, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away at his home in Salem, Oregon, on January 10, 2022. Services have been entrusted to Restlawn Funeral Home and Memory Gardens. https://www.restlawnmemorialgardensmichigan.com

Linda C. Wiggins, 74, of Gooding, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at her home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

