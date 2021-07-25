Death notices

Fred Williard, 89, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Elizabeth Velasquez, 48, passed away at her home in Twin Falls, Idaho surrounded by her loving family on July 24, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Joshua Whitaker, 44, of Jerome, Idaho,passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones July 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home

Benjamin Ronald Bunch, 80, of Jerome passed away July 25, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Billy Joe Johnson, 87, of Jerome passed away July 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Alice Louise Cox, 95 of Twin Falls passed away on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

