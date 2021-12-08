Death notices

Heidy Adriano, 16, of Wendell, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, of injuries in an auto accident near Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

David Edwards Gray, 65, of Paul, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at his home in Paul. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Shirley Joanne Kersey, 85, of Jerome, passed away December 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Edith C. Roland, 96, of Buhl, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

David “Trevor” Stratton, 88, of Gooding, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Roxanne (Weber) Tibbets, 57, of Boise and formerly Burley, died Friday, December 3, 2021, in a Boise hospital. Arrangements are pending at the Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. 208-376-5400.

