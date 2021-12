Death notices

Robert Theodore Meacham Sr., 89, passed away December 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be left at bowmanfuneral.com.

Stanley E. Patterson, 71, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Jeanie B. Snow, 85, of Burley, and a well-known educator, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Medford, Oregon. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in January 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

