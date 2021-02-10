Death notices

Verlee Darlene Hall, 84, of Paul, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Eugene Loyd Jones, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away February 8, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Dorothy Linda Kerbs, 74, of Twin Falls, passed away February 8, 2021, at Cascadia of Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.