Death notices

Richard L. Carpenter Jr., 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Russell Croft, 58, of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert. A viewing will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will take place at the Riverside Cemetery in Heyburn following the service at the mortuary. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Franklin Sellars Douglas Jr., 78, of Paul, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family. Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.

Stanley Valentine Haye Jr., 83, of Twin Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Myra A. Lively, 84 of Buhl, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Petrena L. Thompson, 106, of Hagerman, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jose G. Flores Tijerina, 74, of Texas, died Friday, February 4, 2022, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

