Death notices

Dashane Byram, 45, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Clara Gill, 97, of Rupert, passed away January 2, 2022, in Caldwell. Services will be under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home on 188 S. Hwy 24 Rupert.

Oscar Lee Hall, 88, of Wendell, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Donna G. Hibbard, 87, of Shoshone, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Thomas Patrick Homan, 64 of Twin Falls, passed away December 28, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Karen A. Knapik, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Scott J. Peterson, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away December 30, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Mike Reel, 65, of Buhl, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Donald L. Surface, 90, of Richfield, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

