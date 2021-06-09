Death notices

Ruth Marie Adams, 87, of Gooding, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Barbara Jean King, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away June 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Richard “Dick” Stark Lewis, 86, formerly of Declo, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021. Services are pending at Zeyer Funeral Chapel. 208-467-7300

Geraldine Pickett, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away June 5, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Nadine Marie Smith, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away June 6, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

William L. Virtue, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away June 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

