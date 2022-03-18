 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Kamala Campbell, beloved wife, devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend returned home to the arms of her loving Savior on March 11, 2022, with her loved ones by her side. There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at the Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls.

Ruth Olsen Melling, 84, of St. George, Utah, and formerly of Burley, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in St. George. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Vickie Eileen Blunt, 59, of Bliss and formerly of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Linda Thomas, 71, of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Timothy Alley, 62, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

