Death notices

Paula A. Bowman, 58, passed away October 24, 2021, St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Floyd J. Brodine, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Mary Louise Chatterton, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away October 22, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Trina R. Crum, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center on October 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.

Dennie Lee Kendall, 65, of Meridian, passed away in Twin Falls on October 22, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

John W. Miller, 83, of Cascade, died in his home October 19, 2021. For additional information or to pass on condolences to the family, please visit mccallfunerals.com. Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home.

Immogene Baldwn Sorensen, 92, died on October 21, 2021, in Logan, Utah. Funeral services on Saturday, October 30 at 11 in Orderville, Utah.

Jimmy Stanphill, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on October 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0