Death notices

Steve Aslett, of Jerome, passed away at his home December 21, 2021. Arrangements are in the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Eddie Grant Chappell, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away December 22, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls and Springer-Turner Funeral Home of Richfield, Utah.

Lela Nadine Cox, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away December 18, 2021, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation- Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Billie W. Woodland Hamilton, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away December 20, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Sheila Hubsmith, 84, of Nampa and formerly of Burley, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise.

Robert Lee Kolman, 65, of Hagerman, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Judith “Judy” Gay Morris, 70, of Buhl, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at Applegate Assisted Living, Buhl. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Barbara Mary Reed, 87, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Eagle. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

William “Bill” Lee Smallwood, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away December 19, 2021, at Cenoma House Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenity funeralchapel.com.

