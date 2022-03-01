Death notices

Larry Lee Adams, 75, of Kimberly, passed away February 25 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. No services will be held. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Stanley Collins, 68, of Twin Falls, died on February 26 at a local hospital. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Betty May Evans, 101, of Twin Falls, passed away February 26, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Vic Graybeal, 98, of Twin Falls, died February 26, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Richard Hunt, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away February 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Kathleen Jensen Mesenbrink, 78, of Burley, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mildred Alleen Munri, 93, of Twin Falls and formerly of Stidham, Oklahoma, passed away in the evening at her home, surrounded by family on February 25 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Herman Pope, 86, of Nampa, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Zeyer Funeral Chapel, zeyerfuneralchapel.com.

Frank David “Butch” Sartain, 63, of Kimberly, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at River Christian Fellowship Hall, 4002 North 3300 East, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tracy Sears, 52, of Twin Falls, died in her home February 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Connie Newman Sparks, 74, of Buhl, died Saturday, February 26, 2022, at a Salt Lake City hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

