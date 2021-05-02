 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Dwayne D. Voss, 76, of Waterloo, Iowa, formerly of Twin Falls, died April 23, 2021, at his home. A graveside memorial service will be held at Twin Falls Cemetery at a later date.

