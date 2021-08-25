Death notices

Rhode Buenavista, 68, of Twin Falls, passed away August 22, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Thomas G. Mertens, 58, of Filer, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Marlene Smith, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com

Renee Sherfey, 83, of Oakley, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, in Twin Falls. At the family’s request, no formal service will be held, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Judith Elizabeth Wahler, 79, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

