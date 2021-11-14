Death notices

Arleen Carmela Baker, 75, of Jerome, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Cheryl Tuck Billings, age 76, of Rupert, died Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at her home in Rupert. At her request no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley.

Laura Bird, age 90, of Burley, died Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Highland Estates in Burley. At her request no formal service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Steve Rosswell Drown, 58, of Filer, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Espiridion “Pete” Fuentes, 77, passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Jack Albert Gilson Jr., 69, of Twin Falls, passed away November 13, 2021 at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jesse A. Harrell, 75, of Kimberly, passed away on Saturday November 13, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Robbie Hart, 55, a resident of Hagerman and Santa Cruz, California passed away on November 11, 2021 at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Greg Allen Marks, 59, of Nampa, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 as the result of a tragic accident in Nampa. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Carla Joanne Shepard, 60, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mabel Judd Southwick, a 94-year-old resident of Meridian, and formerly of Burley, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Grace Assisted Memory Care in Meridian. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jeannie L. Thompson, a 79-year-old resident of Twin Falls, formerly of Burley, passed away at her home Saturday, November 13, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

