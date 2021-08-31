Death notices

Lee Delmar Barigar, 69, of Buhl, passed away August 27, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Edward Christopherson, 82, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
James Dennis Clawson II, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Anthony Durbin, 54, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Margaret K. Fergus, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on August 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Donald Friedrich, 81, of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.
Sylvia Eileen (Becker) Goetz, 75 of Kimberly, Idaho passed away, Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls, Idaho.
Jack Dale Hart, 88 year old Murtaugh resident, died Thursday, August 26, 2021 at his home in Murtaugh.
Wendell Wilfred Kinch, 67 of Hansen passed away on Saturday August 28, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Dan & Shirley Lindauer, both age 87, of Hansen, died Saturday, August 28, 2021, at their home in Hansen, a few short minutes apart. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Lola J. (Chandler) Little, 76, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at her home in Wendell. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Mary Ellen Packer, 70, a resident of Bliss and formerly of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Serenity Transitional Care in Twin Falls. Funeral services are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Walter Eugene Woolf, 74, of Jerome passed away August 28, 2021 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.