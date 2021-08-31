Death notices

Lee Delmar Barigar, 69, of Buhl, passed away August 27, 2021 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Edward Christopherson, 82, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

James Dennis Clawson II, 19, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on August 27, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Anthony Durbin, 54, of Twin Falls, ID, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 in Salt Lake City, UT. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Margaret K. Fergus, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on August 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Donald Friedrich, 81, of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.