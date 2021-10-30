 Skip to main content
Death notices

Salem LaVern Carpenter, 91, of Shoshone, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Donna Marie Cochran, 82, of Gooding and formerly of Richfield, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

LaVor Ray Jackson, 87, of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Arlouine P. Probasco, 88 of Buhl, passed away October 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Leonardo Puente, 85, of Buhl, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Alicia Torrero, 49, of Twin Falls, passed away October 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Darien Jacob Zollinger, 56, of Malta, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021, in Caldwell. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

