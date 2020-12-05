Death notices

Betty Lou Beck, 95, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Leslie Brians, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at his home on December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Bill C. Emerson, 93, of Jerome, passed away December 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joalys Marie Rice, 92, a resident of Hagerman and formerly of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Irving “Irv” Tverdy, 88, of Buhl, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0