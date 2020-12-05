 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Death notices
0 comments

Death notices

  • 0

Betty Lou Beck, 95, a resident of Hagerman, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Leslie Brians, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away quietly at his home on December 4, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Bill C. Emerson, 93, of Jerome, passed away December 2, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Joalys Marie Rice, 92, a resident of Hagerman and formerly of Spokane, Washington, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Irving “Irv” Tverdy, 88, of Buhl, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News