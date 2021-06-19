Death notices

Darlynn Guymon, 70, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Mary Elizabeth Morgan, 83, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Debra Dawn Johnson, 66, a resident of Shoshone and formerly of Hagerman, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.