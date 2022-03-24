Death notices

Jeremy Allen, 46, of Paul, passed away at his residence Monday, March 21, 2022. Per the family’s request, there will be no services. Arrangements are through Morrison Funeral Home on 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

Irene Hazel Hughes, 97, of Pocatello, passed away March 20, 2022. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck. For additional information and to send the family condolences, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com.

Bartolo Ray Martinez, 57, of Rupert, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home. A graveside service will be held in June at Pleasant View Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Kathryn Oppe, 60, of Burley, passed away at her residence Saturday, March 19, 2022. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date. Arrangements are through Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

Marlene Orr, 77, of Jerome, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

