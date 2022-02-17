 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Linda Susan Anderson, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away February 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Charles Dee Christensen, 89, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert “Bob” Ralph Combes, 87, of Buhl, passed away February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

James Conway, 90, of Kimberly, died February 16, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Nancy Sparks Lawrence, 93, of Jerome, passed away February 14, 2022, at DeSano Assisted Living- Jerome. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

People are also reading…

Mary R. Nutting, 88, of Kimberly, died February 16, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News