Death notices

Linda Susan Anderson, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away February 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Charles Dee Christensen, 89, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Robert “Bob” Ralph Combes, 87, of Buhl, passed away February 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

James Conway, 90, of Kimberly, died February 16, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Nancy Sparks Lawrence, 93, of Jerome, passed away February 14, 2022, at DeSano Assisted Living- Jerome. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Mary R. Nutting, 88, of Kimberly, died February 16, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

