Death notices

Jimmy Ross Boden, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away October 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Kendall Brogan, 46, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at Wick’s Steakhouse in Declo. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Amanda Rose Gilbert-Collins, who was raised in Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona, due to medical issues. There will be a service for her on Nov. 5 at the Amazing Grace Fellowship.

Larry Russell Luper, 74, of Jerome, passed away October 20, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Franklin Massey, 74, of Bear Lake, passed away October 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

James Dennis Montgomery, 68, of Filer, passed away October 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Timothy Myers, 74, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. See demaraysjerome.com for further information.

Rhodonna P. Owen, 92, of Buhl, died Monday, October 18, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marta Alicia Rivera, 65, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Lawrence P. Roche, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Judith Savoie, 84, of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her home. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Cleon Thompson, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Camille Rudine Zach, 87, of Castleford, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, at a local care facility. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

