Death notices

Shana Marie Green, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Todd Guest, 52, of Filer, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home. A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Rock Creek Celebration Center, 320 Main Ave. North, Twin Falls, Idaho. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Keith Harold Kennedy, 65, of Meridian, died on July 9, 2021, Cremation is under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0