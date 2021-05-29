Death notices

Leah F. Camp, 87, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Caroline Joan Griffith, 77, of Jerome passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Donald A. Howell, of Burley, passed away the morning of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, after 82 years. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Patricia “Pat” Mary Jacketta, 82, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Steven J. Platts, 78, of Rexburg, passed away, Monday, May 24, at his home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

