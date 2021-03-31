Death notices

Judith Ann Beaver, 54, of Twin Falls, died Sunday, March 28, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Private services will be held. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Vaughn Dale Church, an 84-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, Colo., passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Matthew A. Eilers, 38, of Meridian, Idaho, died Friday March 26, 2021, in an automobile accident in Elmore County, Idaho. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Julia R. Gill, 40, of Jerome passed away March 27, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Garland L. Kerley, 82, of Jerome passed away March 27, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.