Death notices

Dashane Byram, 45, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Isabelle Irene Cahoon, 94, formerly of Gooding, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Edgewood Castle Hills in Boise. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Mildred Conklin, 99, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Danny Forsyth, 84, of Jerome, passed away December 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Anne L. Wolfe, 86, of Grand View, passed away at her home on December 29, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home.

