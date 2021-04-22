Death notices

Robert “Bob” C. Hudelson, 73, of Kimberly, passed away April 19, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Lee Raymond Kelly, 93, of Jerome, passed away April 20, 2021, at Vision’s Hospice House. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Reyna Lytle, 58, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Charles Walter McBride, 79, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Donald Palmer, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Barbara Wolverton, 93, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away March 15, 2021, at home in Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

