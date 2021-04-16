Death notices

Gary Koutnik, 65, of Ketchum, died Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Charmaine MacKenzie, 91, of Boise and formerly of Twin Falls, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at her Boise home. Arrangements are pending under the care of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian. 208-898-0642.

Gus E. Miller, 71, of Gooding, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Arlene “Lee” Rayborn, 89, of Twin Falls, passed away April 13 at Cedar Draw assisted living in Filer. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Scott “Scotty” Skiles, 46, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.