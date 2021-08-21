Death notices

James Joseph Kodesh Sr., 87 of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
James Joseph Kodesh Jr., 64, of Buhl, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at his residence. Service are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Martha Taylor, 86, a resident of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at her son’s residence in Bellevue. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.