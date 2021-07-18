Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
BURLEY — Police have arrested a man they say is suspected of chasing a boy riding a bicycle with his pickup then running over the bike.
A 49-year-old man was stabbed early Monday in downtown Twin Falls, police say.
"I wouldn't say it's been hell, but it's been a really big annoyance," one homeowner said.
Some residents are concerned the Proud Boys were allowed in the parade given the group's national reputation and its connection with the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
Burley Irrigation District officials announced a six-week early shut off of canal water unless conservation measures delay it.
The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding the person who chased a boy on a bicycle in a gray pickup at the Burley skate park on Friday and then ran over the boy’s bike after he jumped off of it.
Instead of packing up his new bride for a beach or a resort somewhere special, Mason Clements found himself in a familiar place the day after his wedding, Sunday, June 6 – he was en route to try his hand on another bucking horse.
The fire is about 342 acres.
Chobani is moving forward with it's aquifer storage and recovery project.
The food company applied for a water appropriation permit with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
After two months spent in the Boise Foothills, a missing dog was found 18 miles away from where he first escaped.