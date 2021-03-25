Death notices

Alondra Aguilar, 25, of Hazelton, passed away at home Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by her family. Arrangements are pending under the loving care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Maria Andrea entered eternal rest March 21, 2021, at the age of 87. Arrangements are under the care of Cloverdale Funeral home in Boise. cloverdalefuneralhome.com

David Dee Florke, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away March 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Millie Fay Hickman, 82, of Gooding, passed away of natural causes Sunday, March 21, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Services are being provided by Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise. 208-321-9661

Verna Mae Lanting, 93, of Moscow, and formerly of Twin Falls, died Friday, March 19, 2021, at her home in Moscow. Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements.

Celia Fajardo Perez, 78, of Wendell, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

