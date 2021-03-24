Death notices

Ingrid V. Avril, 78, of Jerome, passed away March 22, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tammy Baxter, 60, of Jerome, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Doris Bright, 89, of Buhl, died Monday March 22, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Edna Hoagland, 87, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Marilou James, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at a family home in Buhl. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences please visit serenityfuneralchapel.com.