Death notices

James Dean Black, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Dolores M. Buster, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Heritage Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tina P. Cobb, 64, of Mackay, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Larry W. Johnson, 81, of Buhl, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Famer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Judith “Judy” Kent, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Paula Long, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away, Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Ken Pingel, 53, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Jose China Quintero, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Oct. 31, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0